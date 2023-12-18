WePlay Studios: augmented reality

WePlay Studios uses augmented reality in the production of its content, combining games, technology and storytelling to create unparalleled audience experiences.

In general, the market for Internet products and services, including but not limited to immersive 3D, virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, is characterized by rapid technological developments, evolving industry standards, consumer demands and frequent new product introductions and enhancements.

Both augmented reality and virtual reality are evolving and becoming more accessible, with applications in fields such as gaming, education, medicine and training.

About itself, WePlay Studios claims to accelerate the entertainment industry with creative solutions in broadcast, augmented reality, visual effects, interactive experiences, etc.

Networks, brands and agencies around the world turn to WePlay Studios for content development, production execution and highly targeted brand integrations.

Founded in Kiev, Ukraine, by Yura Lazebnikov and Oleg Krot, the company has two locations in Los Angeles, California (USA), and Kiev, Ukraine, with high-tech stadiums and studios specializing in content creation of any kind.

Today, WePlay Studios is the strategic partner of One True King, the largest streaming community in the United States, and the production partner of the Enthusiast Gaming organization.

The WePlay team was shortlisted for the 2022 Sports Emmy Awards for coverage of an eSports event and a finalist for the 2021 Esports Awards for Creative Team of the Year, among many other awards.

WePlay Studios is proud to have developed, produced, hosted and streamed more than 30 gaming and eSports events, amassing nearly 2 million followers and 235 million views on Twitch.

With examples such as Ingress and Pokémon GO, augmented reality in gaming is a technology that combines real-world elements with computer-generated elements to enhance the user experience.

Unlike virtual reality, which creates a completely digital environment, augmented reality superimposes digital information on the real world through devices such as smartphones, tablets or special glasses.