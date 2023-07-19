Electrical interconnection between Mexico and Guatemala

The electricity interconnection between Mexico and Guatemala began commercial operation at the end of 2010, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

As a result, Mexico exported electric energy to Guatemala for US$119 million, a 63% year-on-year increase and a record.

Mexico also exported 133 million dollars worth of electricity to the United States last year.

Conversely, Mexico imported electric energy from the United States for 265 million dollars in 2022 and marginal amounts from Canada and Guatemala, which together totaled less than 1 million dollars.

ECLAC proposed connecting Mexico to the Electrical Interconnection System of Central American Countries (SIEPAC) and the second circuit of SIEPAC, a project that requires an investment of US$530 million.

Electrical interconnection

What does the project consist of? A 400 kV line, 103 km long (32 km on the Mexican side and 71 km on the Guatemalan side); the transmission towers have the capacity to accommodate a second circuit.

Activities include:

Finalization and approval of the design of the electricity market between Mexico and Central American countries.

Conformation or readjustment of the ad-hoc instances and mechanisms for the regulation of transactions and supervision of the electricity market between Mexico and the SIEPAC countries.

Feasibility studies, resilience to climate impacts, and engineering of the Mexico-SIEPAC electrical interconnection.

Feasibility studies, resilience to climate impacts, and engineering of the second circuit of SIEPAC.

Regulatory harmonization of the Mexican and SIEPAC electricity markets.

Construction and operation of Mexico’s electrical interconnection with SIEPAC countries.

The SIEPAC infrastructure is a network of about 1,800 km (a 230 kV circuit) built by the Central American countries between 2006-2014 with the purpose of supporting the optimal, rational and efficient development of the subregion’s electricity resources and obtaining the benefits derived from the coordinated development and operation of an interconnected electricity system.

The Mexico-SIEPAC electrical interconnection is a project that will improve the safety, continuity and competitiveness of the electrical service in Central American countries and Mexico.