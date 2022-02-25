XPO Logistics’ competitors in 2021

XPO Logistics’ competitors include local, regional, national and international companies such as C.H. Robinson, FedEx, Old Dominion Freight Line and Saia.

XPO Logistics operates in highly fragmented markets alongside thousands of companies that compete nationally and internationally in quality of service, reliability, scope and scale of operations, technological capabilities, experience and price.

The company is the second largest trucking broker in the world and one of the largest in North America, with approximately 3% share of the $80 billion North American market as of December 31, 2021.

Carriers create demand for full truckloads, and XPO Logistics places your freight with qualified carriers and prices their service either on a point or contract basis.

Their trucking brokerage business has an agile, assetless model with a variable labor structure that generates a high return on invested capital and free cash flow conversion.

In particular, the demand for full load capacity in the omnichannel retail and e-commerce sectors is growing rapidly.

At the same time, more and more carriers are outsourcing to brokers and increasingly preferring brokers like XPO that offer digital capabilities.

As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 98,000 independent trucking carriers in its global brokerage network, representing more than one million trucks.

The company provides its customers with digital access to truckload capacity through its XPO Connect brokerage technology.

This proprietary platform is a major differentiator for its business and, coupled with its pricing technology, the company believes it can unlock incremental profitable growth well beyond its current levels.

In addition, its brokerage and other services segment also includes exposure to a fast-growing brokerage subsector: last-mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

XPO is the largest last-mile provider of heavy goods in North America.

Several other non-centralized freight transport modes are included in this segment, as well as its service offerings in Europe. XPO holds leadership positions in key geographic areas of Europe: it is the Number 1 trucking agent and the Number 1 LTL provider in France and Iberia (Spain/Portugal), and the Number 3 trucking agent in the United Kingdom, where it is also It has the largest single owner LTL network.

