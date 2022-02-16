English

Walmex increases its eCommerce sales by 24%

Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 3 horas
Las ventas netas de comercio electrónico (eCommerce) de Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) crecieron 36% en 2021. The net sales of electronic commerce (eCommerce) of Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) grew 36% in 2021.
Photo: Walmart.

The net sales of eCommerce of Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) grew 36% in 2021 and the Gross Value of the Merchandise (GVM), 40 percent.

For the company, 2021 was a difficult year to predict in all aspects, especially in eCommerce, since it did not know how customers would behave after the strong growth registered in 2020.

“The team has done a great job implementing our long-term strategy while executing in a changing environment,” the company said in a report.

During the fourth quarter, the company’s eCommerce net sales grew 24% and GVA grew 29%. Thus, Walmex achieved a two-year cumulative growth of 235 and 233%, respectively.

The contribution of eCommerce to the growth in total sales was 1.2% and represented 5.7% of sales in Mexico.

eCommerce

Now, eCommerce represents almost 5% of sales in Mexico, compared to 1.5% in 2019.

According to Euromonitor data for 2021, Walmex managed to increase its market share in eCommerce by 190 bp.

The USMCA, the totoabas and the vaquita marina
Trending
The USMCA, the totoabas and the vaquita marina

It has been a year of consolidation for on-demand. Now the company offers this service in around 120 cities through more than 760 stores, covering almost 70% of our large box formats.

One of its greatest strengths in on-demand is being able to deliver perishable items in just a few hours, maintaining their freshness and quality; this is possible thanks to its stores: it operates stores within 10 minutes of 88% of the population in the main cities.

To further improve the customer experience, the company has launched a program called “Picker del Campo” in 160 stores, to train its associates and give them the necessary tools to make a better selection of perishable items.

So far, Walmex has seen a purchase frequency increase of 50 bps as a result of the program.

 

Redacción Opportimes

Publicidad
Tags
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 3 horas
Mostrar más

Redacción Opportimes

Botón volver arriba