Walmex increases its eCommerce sales by 24%

The net sales of eCommerce of Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) grew 36% in 2021 and the Gross Value of the Merchandise (GVM), 40 percent.

For the company, 2021 was a difficult year to predict in all aspects, especially in eCommerce, since it did not know how customers would behave after the strong growth registered in 2020.

“The team has done a great job implementing our long-term strategy while executing in a changing environment,” the company said in a report.

During the fourth quarter, the company’s eCommerce net sales grew 24% and GVA grew 29%. Thus, Walmex achieved a two-year cumulative growth of 235 and 233%, respectively.

The contribution of eCommerce to the growth in total sales was 1.2% and represented 5.7% of sales in Mexico.

eCommerce

Now, eCommerce represents almost 5% of sales in Mexico, compared to 1.5% in 2019.

According to Euromonitor data for 2021, Walmex managed to increase its market share in eCommerce by 190 bp.

It has been a year of consolidation for on-demand. Now the company offers this service in around 120 cities through more than 760 stores, covering almost 70% of our large box formats.

One of its greatest strengths in on-demand is being able to deliver perishable items in just a few hours, maintaining their freshness and quality; this is possible thanks to its stores: it operates stores within 10 minutes of 88% of the population in the main cities.

To further improve the customer experience, the company has launched a program called “Picker del Campo” in 160 stores, to train its associates and give them the necessary tools to make a better selection of perishable items.

So far, Walmex has seen a purchase frequency increase of 50 bps as a result of the program.