Walmart de México operates 1,450 self-checkout stations

Walmart de México has simplified business operations on the sales floor, supply chain and home delivery, among other measures, with self-checkout stations.

Thus, the company continues with the deployment of self-checkout stations and more than 280 stores of all its formats were enabled with this technology in 2022, including six Bodegas Aurrera Express.

In total, the company has more than 1,450 self-checkout stations.

Walmart de México has focused on increasing productivity and ensuring product availability by optimizing product inputs to the Distribution Center and outputs to the store.

This alignment translates into the use of technologies such as Modular-Ready Pallets, which help the company reduce the labor required to process merchandise in the Distribution Centers, store receiving and modular display.

Currently, 40% of in-store transactions are paid through these stations.

Walmart de México

Thanks to efficiencies in its supply chain, the company was able to reduce 190,000 labor hours in 2022, while increasing its production capacity.

In this way, Walmart de México facilitated the work of its associates and reduced operating costs, which in turn translates into benefits not only for its customers but also for suppliers and the planet, as it reduced its carbon footprint by being more efficient.

Another factor that contributes to reducing operating costs is the efficiency achieved through environmental initiatives such as the reduction in energy and water consumption in its stores.