Volaris dominates national airlines in Mexico

Volaris consolidated its dominance among domestic airlines in Mexico in the first quarter of 2022, considering the number of passengers carried.

Volaris’ market share in this indicator reached 41%, with 22,209,000 passengers out of a total of 54,218,000 in the first quarter of the year.

Before, Volaris had a market coverage of 29.1% in 2019, then 38.1% in 2021 and, finally, 41% in 2021, taking into account full years.

In addition to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the context it also stands out that on March 11, 2019, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the saturation of the Mexico City International Airport will be addressed through the construction of two additional runways at the Santa Lucía Military Air Base located in Zumpango, State of Mexico.

The construction of the Santa Lucía General Felipe Ángeles airport began on October 17, 2019 and the airport began operations on March 21, 2022.

Volaris

In the first quarter of 2022, other airlines highlighted by the number of passengers carried were: Viva Aerobus (3 million 880,000), Aeroméxico (2 million 807,000) and Aeroméxico Connect (1 million 286,000), according to data from the Communications Secretariat and Transportation (SCT) of Mexico.

Airports located in major Mexican cities, such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, are served by national and international airlines, while airports located in smaller cities are limited to regular service by national airlines.

As of December 31, 2021, there were 77 airports in Mexico, of which 64 serve both domestic and international flights.

During 2021, the number of airline passengers on international and domestic flights to and from Mexico increased by 66.4% compared to 2020, while the number of airline passengers on international flights to and from Mexico increased by 79.6% compared to 2020 .

The Civil Aviation Law was amended on May 20, 2021 to expand and improve safety in civil aviation, mainly by increasing the collection and systematization of information for use in safety management systems, creating the Investigative Commission and Air Accident Dictator and expanding the types of infractions subject to the law.

