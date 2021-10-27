Volaris reported this Wednesday that it is preparing its first flights from the Felipe Angeles International Airport, in Santa Lucia, Mexico.

The first flights will begin on March 21, 2022, with the operational inauguration of the airport.

In Mexico, there are two main categories of passenger airlines that operate in the Mexican national and international market.

On the one hand, there are the traditional traditional airlines, which include Grupo Aeroméxico.

On the other hand, there are the low-cost airlines, which include Interjet, VivaAerobus and Volaris.

First flights

At the same, “It should be noted that Volaris will maintain its current operating strategy at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), as well as at the other 42 airports where it has a presence in the country. These new routes will be in addition to the current offer of the airline at the capital airport, «said the airline.

In Mexico, traditional airlines offer scheduled flights to the main national and international routes (directly or through membership in an alliance, such as Star Alliance, Oneworld and / or Skyteam) and serve numerous smaller cities.

These carriers operate primarily through a «hub and radio» network route system.

Thus, this system concentrates most of the operations of an airline in a limited number of central cities, serving other destinations in the system by providing a connecting service or a stop through central airports to final destinations in the radios.

Such an arrangement allows travelers to fly from a certain point of origin to more destinations without switching to another airline.

For their part, traditional airlines tend to have higher cost structures than low-cost airlines due to higher labor costs, inefficiencies in flight crew and aircraft scheduling, concentration of operations in larger airports. cost and the many kinds of services.

Other examples of legacy operators in the Latin American market include Avianca, Copa and LATAM.