Tyson Foods: Discovery Center and automation 

Tyson Foods operates its Discovery Center for research and development in the United States.

Located in Springdale, Arkansas, the Discovery Center includes more than 40,000 square feet of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pilot plant space, consumer focus group and sensory areas, packaging labs and 19 research kitchens.

The center enables the company to deliver new market-leading retail and foodservice products to the customer quickly and efficiently.

Overall, Tyson Foods conducts ongoing research and development activities to improve product development, automate manual processes in its processing facilities and broiler operations, and improve broiler breeding stock.

In addition, the company has a Manufacturing Automation Center in Springdale, designed to grow the development of new manufacturing solutions and enhance team member training on new technologies.

It also has research and development capabilities located in several international locations where the company operates.

Discovery Center

Tyson Foods’ research and development costs are expensed as incurred. Research and development costs totaled $114 million and $108 million in fiscal years 2023 and 2022, respectively, ended September 30.

Its primary marketing objective is to be the preferred supplier of beef, pork, poultry and prepared food products to customers and consumers.

The company builds the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair brands, while supporting strong regional and emerging brands primarily through distinctive brand and product advertising, promotion and public relations.

With 139,000 employees, Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein.