Top 5 Brewing Companies in the World in 2021

The world’s top five brewing companies had a market capitalization of $242.2 billion in 2021, according to the Molson Coors Beverage Company (MCBC).

Ahead of all, the company Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) was located, with a capitalization of 122,100 million dollars,

They were followed by: Heineken ($64.7 billion), Carlsberg Group ($25.5 billion), Asahi Group Holdings ($19.7 billion) and MCBC ($10.2 billion).

MCBC is an American-Canadian multinational beverage company and brewer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.[

In general, according to this company, the beer industry has evolved significantly over the years to become an increasingly global beer market.

Previously, the industry was based on local presence with modest international expansion achieved through export, license and partnership agreements.

Over time, the market has become increasingly complex as brewer consolidation has occurred globally, resulting in a small number of large global brewers accounting for the majority of the global beer market.

Brewing companies

In addition to the consolidation and acquisitive nature of the industry, export, licensing, and partnership agreements continued to be used, and these transactions generally occurred between the same global competitors that make up the majority of the market.

At the same time, smaller local brewers within certain established markets have experienced rapid growth as consumers increasingly value locally produced and regionally sourced products.

In addition to the growth of smaller local craft breweries, changing consumer trends are driving the industry toward flavored malt beverages, craft beer, and beyond beer.

In recent years, the carbonated water market has emerged and seen significant growth, particularly in the United States.

Although MCBC does not believe that rapid growth will continue as the market has matured, it does believe that the carbonated water market will continue to be important.

As the brewing industry continues its evolution to consolidate and diversify its products to meet consumer demand with ever-widening preferences, the company believes that the world’s largest brewers are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the scale, depth of product portfolio and industry knowledge to continue to lead the market.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...