The 84 Authorized Economic Operators of Hong Kong

There are 84 Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) in Hong Kong, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

The AEO certificate enables companies to conduct customs clearance more efficiently, thus ensuring timely delivery.

In addition, this certificate is granted to operators that meet certain requirements related to supply chain security and the safety and legal compliance of the operator’s customs controls and procedures.

Periodically, operators are audited to verify continued compliance with the requirements.

In this way, the AEO certificate enables companies to benefit from special and expedited customs treatment, which significantly facilitates the shipment of goods to different markets.

In Hong Kong, participation in the AEO Program is voluntary and free of charge and is open to companies established in Hong Kong, China.

Authorized Economic Operators

In recent years, Hong Kong, China has actively sought to enter into AEO mutual recognition agreements with its trading partners to provide greater benefits. New mutual recognition agreements have been negotiated with New Zealand (2018), Israel (2019), Canada (2019), Mexico (2020) and Indonesia (2022).

As of June 2023, MRA discussions were underway with the Kingdom of Bahrain; Macau, China; the Philippines and Türkiye, and 13 agreements were in place with trading partners.

These are the certified companies:

3M Hong Kong Limited. AG Logistics (Hong Kong) Company Limited. APL Logistics SCS Hong Kong Limited. Arrow/Components Agent Limited. Arrow Electronics China Limited. Arvato Services Hong Kong Ltd. Asia Airfreight Terminal Company Limited. Avery Dennison Hong Kong B.V. Avery Dennison (Hong Kong) Limited. Avnet Sunrise Limited. Bausch & Lomb (Hong Kong) Limited. Brink’s Hong Kong Limited. C & C Security Printing Company Limited. Canon Hongkong Company Limited. Camex Jewellery Limited. CEVA Logistics (Hong Kong) Limited. Cheong Hing Store Limited. Chor Dynasty Limited. DCH Auriga (Hong Kong) Limited. DHL Global Forwarding (Hong Kong) Limited. Dionex China Limited. DKSH Hong Kong Limited. Elegance Jewellery International Limited. Epson Hong Kong Limited. Essence Metal (Asia) Company Limited. Federal Express (Hong Kong) Limited. Feiliks Logistics (Asia) Limited. Flexport Asia Limited. Fortune Pharmacal Company, Limited. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong Limited. GEODIS Hong Kong Limited. Gordon Veni Jewelry Mfr. Limited. Gosonic Logistic Limited. Hankyu Hanshin Express (HK) Limited. Hawley and Hazel Asia Investment Company Limited. Hong Kong Taiyo Yuden Company Limited. HONGKONG YUNEXPRESS LOGISTICS LIMITED. Honor Information Technology Co., Limited. Huawei International Co. Limited. Huawei Tech. Investment Co., Limited. IBM China/Hong Kong Limited. Kerry Freight (Hong Kong) Limited. Lee Fung Metal Company Limited. Lee Kee International Limited. Lee Kee Metal Company Limited. Lee Kum Kee (Hong Kong) Foods Limited. Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Limited. Lee Kum Kee (International) Trading Limited. Life Technologies Limited. LX Pantos Logistics (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Mainetti (Eastern China) Limited. Mainetti Packaging China Limited. Man King Industries Company Limited. MOL Logistics (H.K.) Limited. Molex Hong Kong/China Limited. Murata Company Limited. Nelson Jewellery Arts Co. Limited. Nexperia Hong Kong Limited. Nitto Denko (HK) Co., Ltd.. NNR Global Logistics (HK) Limited. On Time Express Limited. Panasonic Hong Kong Co., Limited. Paxar (China) Limited. Richemont Asia Pacific Limited. Roche Hong Kong Limited. Royale International Couriers Limited. Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited. Sea-Air Logistics (Hong Kong) Limited. Siemens Limited. Simmons Bedding & Furniture (HK) Limited. Sony Corporation of Hong Kong Limited. TDK Hongkong Company Limited. TE Connectivity HK Limited. The Janel Group of Hong Kong Limited. The Sharper Edge Limited. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Hong Kong) Limited. Tradeport Hong Kong Limited. TTM Technologies Trading (Asia) Company Limited. UPS Parcel Delivery Service Limited. Vita Green Health Products Company Limited. Vita Green Pharmaceutical (H.K.) Limited. VPOWER FINANCE SECURITY (HONG KONG) LIMITED. YEL Electronics Hong Kong Limited. Youthful Technology International Limited.