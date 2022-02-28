The 10 main destinations of Mexican beer exports

The United States, Australia and China were placed as the main destinations for Mexican beer exports in 2021, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

At the interannual rate, sales of beer from Mexico to the United States were 4,823 million dollars, an advance of 18% per year.

Australia ($63 million) and China ($45 million) followed.

Among other companies, the following operate in Mexico: Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), through its subsidiary Grupo Modelo; Constellation Brands, and Heineken, through its subsidiary Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma.

Other notable destinations were: the United Kingdom (25 million dollars), the Netherlands (16 million), Guatemala (11 million), Panama (9 million), Hong Kong (8 million), Spain (5 million) and Costa Rica (4 millions).

Beer exports

In general, on a global level, the alcoholic beverage industry is highly competitive.

For example, Contellations Brands describes that it competes on the basis of quality, price, brand recognition, and strength of distribution.

Its alcoholic beverage products compete with other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for consumer purchases, as well as for retail store shelf space, presence in restaurants, and attention from wholesalers.

It competes with numerous multinational producers and distributors of alcoholic beverage products.

According to WTO data, Mexico’s total exports totaled 5,016 million dollars in 2021, which represents an advance of 13.3% over 2020.

However, statistics from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) indicate that Mexico’s foreign beer sales were 5,618 million dollars in 2021, reflecting a growth of 19.9% ​​at the annual rate and 15.6% compared to 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2020, Constellation Brands reported that it will build a new beer production plant in the state of Veracruz with an investment of around 1.3 billion dollars.

Constellation Brands started the construction of the brewery in Mexicali, Baja California; but due to an alleged insufficiency of water in the region and the conduct of a local survey on that matter, the Mexican government denied the factory a water permit, which meant canceling the works there at the beginning of 2020. The company denied Always the accusations.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...