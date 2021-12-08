Mexico strengthens leadership in beer exports

Mexico will establish itself as a world leader in beer exports, as the Constellations Brands company will install a new beer plant in the state of Veracruz.

The new factory will be built with an investment of approximately 1.3 billion dollars.

The viability of the project was already confirmed by the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García.

Mexico ranked as the world’s largest beer exporter in 2020, with shipments of $ 4.252 million, double that of second place, the Netherlands, whose foreign sales were $ 2.112 million.

Other leading nations in beer exports were Belgium ($ 1.987 million), Germany ($ 1.272 million) and the United Kingdom ($ 529 million).

Prior to acquiring Obregon Brewery, the company entered into a three-year interim supply agreement with Grupo Modelo in June 2013, which was initially extended for an additional year through June 2017.

However, the Obregon Brewery purchase allowed it to become fully independent of this interim supply arrangement, which was terminated at the time of that acquisition.

To date, Constellations Brands has invested some $ 9 billion in Mexico.

Beer exports

Today, the company is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy.

Among its high-end imported beer brands are Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico, and its premium brands of premium wines and spirits, including Robert Mondavi. Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Constellation Brands began construction of the brewery in Mexicali; But due to an alleged lack of water in the region and the conduction of a local survey on this matter, the government of Mexico denied the water permit to the factory, which implied canceling the works there.

The world’s largest beer importer in 2020 was the United States, with $ 5.977 million, followed by France ($ 1.031 million) and China ($ 695 million).