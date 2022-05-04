The 10 main clients of Grupo Herdez in Mexico and the United States

Grupo Herdez, a Mexican company dedicated to the production and distribution of food and beverages, ranked its 10 main clients in Mexico and the United States.

According to information provided by AC Nielsen and ISCAM as of April 5, 2022, with figures as of the end of December 2021, Grupo Herdez is the market leader in mayonnaise, mustard, mole, tomato puree and canned vegetables.

Firstly, its most prominent clients in Mexico are: Abarrotes El Duero, Casa Ley, Chedraui, Decasa, Garis, Grupo Productos de Consumption Z, Grupo Sahuayo, Oxxo, Soriana and Walmart de México.

Likewise, its largest clients in the United States are: Walmart, HEB, Ralph’s, Kroger, Richard’s Food Inc, Stater Bros, Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Sam’s Club and C&S wholesalers.

Grupo Herdez is a leader in the processed food sector, a participant in the cafeteria segment and one of the main participants in the ice cream category in Mexico, as well as the fastest growing company in the Mexican food category in the United States.

The company participates in a wide range of categories that includes homemade sauces, organic products, honey, ice cream, jams, mayonnaise, mole, mustard, pasta, spices, tea, tomato puree, tuna, vegetables, and guacamole, among others.

The products are marketed through an exceptional portfolio of brands, including Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Chi-Chi’s, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé®, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, Wholly and Yemina.

Grupo Herdez

In addition, the company has distribution agreements in Mexico for the following products: Betty Crocker, Fiber One, Frank’s, French’s, Fruit by The Foot, Fruit Roll Ups, Gushers, Häagen-Dazs, Kikkoman, Larabar, Nature Valley, Pillsbury and Reynolds.

This portfolio is the result of strategic alliances with Barilla, Grupo Kuo and McCormick, as well as the incorporation of 100% of Nutrisa, Cielito Querido Café, Helados Moyo and the assets of Helados Nestlé in Mexico.

The company considers that there is no dependence on the largest customers, since their share of revenue is similar to the market structure of the food industry.

Grupo Herdez has 13 plants (12 in Mexico and one in the United States), 24 distribution centers (22 in Mexico, two in the United States) and 624 stores between Nutrisa, Lavazza, Cielito Querido Café and Moyo. Its workforce amounts to more than 10,300 collaborators.

