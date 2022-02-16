Walmart de México increases its sales by 9.4%

Walmart de México y Centroamérica, one of the most important commercial chains in the region, increased its net sales by 9.4% year-on-year in 2021.

With this, these sales totaled 23,063 million pesos.

As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 3,620 units in six countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and Nicaragua), through self-service stores, membership price clubs, and omnichannel sales.

On the one hand, Sam’s Club had the highest growth in same-store sales, thanks to positive trends in membership acquisition and renewal. The team is focusing on delivering great products and working more digitally to continue to improve the partner experience.

At the same time, Omnichannel continued to grow strongly at Sam’s: at its Socio Fest event, online sales reached 10% penetration, contributing almost 80% of the growth. Also one in five members who bought online was new to the platform.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica

The company’s strategy of Earn at Discount is being well valued by customers.

According to Walmart de México y Centroamérica, the combination of lower prices and an efficient assortment, together with a low-cost operation, is translating into strong growth and market share gains.

In 2021, the company widened Bodega’s price spread by 80 bps, setting a record.

Walmart had strong same-store sales growth.

The team is executing in a frictionless, omnichannel manner the seasonal events. During the “El Fin Irresistible” event, the company achieved record sales in this format.

It also applied its stores to launch “delivery within hours,” delivering more than 30% of General Merchandise orders from stores within hours.

There was strong growth in Juguetilandia, its seasonal toy offering, which posted double-digit growth in sales in December, despite restrictions in many locations due to the pandemic.