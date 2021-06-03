Walmart promotes e-commerce in Central America

Walmart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) promotes electronic commerce in Central American countries, where it achieved a 1% share in that channel as part of its total sales in the region.

There, Walmex enabled On Demand and pickup to continue providing an online service.

According to the company, its omnichannel proposal has had a good response.

To provide an idea of ​​the potential, Walmart de México y Centroamérica’s eCommerce sales already represent 1% of total sales, and in some stores they have reached a 20% share of their total sales.

Moving forward, Walmex will continue to focus on service levels and providing the best shopping experience.

The company believes that it is critical to continue investing to improve its omnichannel value proposition and continue to earn customer loyalty.

Central America

The growth percentages in sales related to Central America are without the effect of the exchange rate.

As a point of comparison, Walmex increased the e-commerce segment’s share of its total sales to 3.8% in México in 2020.

After registering 1.4% in that indicator in 2018, it reached 1.5% in 2019.

Thus, the contribution of e-commerce to total sales growth is accelerating.

During the year, the contribution increased five times against 2019, reaching 260 basis points.

In general, Walmex’s revenue growth in Central America continues to be lower, given the region’s macroeconomic environment and the current restrictions that have been implemented to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the region, the EBITDA margin expanded 20 basis points in the year.

Reviewing performance by country, Walmex continues to face a challenging environment.

However, Walmex is managing to grow above the market and gaining share in most countries.

Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala grew their sales in equal units.

For their part, Costa Rica and Honduras had a lower performance given the macroeconomic environment of the region and the impacts of the pandemic, with its operating restrictions.

