The 10 largest bioethanol importers in the US

The largest importers of US bioethanol in 2021 were, in descending order, Canada, South Korea, India, China and Brazil.

By far, Canada is the main destination for these shipments, with 1,022 million dollars and a year-on-year increase of 71.3 percent.

Also known as ethyl alcohol or grain alcohol, ethanol is a colorless liquid produced by the fermentation of carbohydrates found in different types of grains, such as corn, wheat, and sorghum, and other cellulosic materials found in floors.

Most of the ethanol produced in the United States is made from corn, which can be handled efficiently and is in greater supply than other grains.

After Canada, US bioethanol shipments went to South Korea ($352 million), India ($268 million), China ($156 million), and Brazil ($154 million).

Bioethanol importers

According to the Green Plains Company, corn contains large amounts of carbohydrates that are more easily converted to glucose than most other types of biomass.

According to the USDA, on average, a 56-pound bushel of corn produces approximately 2.9 gallons of ethanol, 15 pounds of distillers grains, and 0.7 pounds of corn oil.

Outside of the United States, sugarcane is the main feedstock used to produce ethanol.

Other major importers of bioethanol from the United States were: Mexico (147 million dollars), the Netherlands (106 million), the United Kingdom (103 million), Colombia (89 million) and Peru (83 million).

Ethanol is a major component of the biofuel industry, which includes all transportation fuels derived from renewable biological materials.

Likewise, biofuels are an excellent oxygenating agent and source of octane.

When added to petroleum-based transportation fuels, oxygenates reduce vehicle emissions.

Ethanol is the most economical oxygenate and octane source available on the market and its production costs are competitive with gasoline.

By way of explanation: Green Plains is a US producer of low-carbon fuels and has grown to become one of the world’s leading corn processors.

Through its Total Transformation Plan, the company believes it can further increase margin per gallon by producing additional value-added ingredients, such as Ultra-High Protein, while increasing corn oil yields.

