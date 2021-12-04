Tequila speeds up between spirits

Sales of tequila have grown at such a rate that they are the fastest growing category of spirits, noted the US company California Tequila.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and reduced availability for events at the facilities, consumption of that Mexican drink continues to climb to new heights.

For example, 20 million cases of tequila (not including premixed cocktails) were sold in the United States for the first time in 2020.

At the same time, top-selling premium tequila labels have seen an influx of 100% blue agave extensions, carving out a significant share of a space previously reserved for mixed, the least expensive tequilas (not 100% agave).

Overall, the shipping volume of tequila from Mexico to the US market increased 24% in 2020, representing an 89% share of all exports globally, according to the Tequila Regulatory Council.

Meanwhile, the 100% blue agave segment once again outperformed the overall tequila market, with exports to the United States increasing 31% in 2020 and accounting for more than 60% of total volume.

The retail value of tequila on Nielsen channels during the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2020 soared 54% to more than $ 2.2 billion, compared to a 25% gain for the entire spirits sector.

In January 2021, tequila was the fastest growing spirits category.

Due to the aforementioned factors, California Tequila believes that increased tequila consumption will continue to grow and shape the tequila market nationally and globally.

In 2019, the world market for this drink doubled, reaching 4.6 billion dollars.

This included comparable growth in the high-end/ultra-premium segment of the tequila market.

The same company predicts that the growth trend of the high-end/ultra-premium tequila segment will continue for the foreseeable future, correlating with the higher trends in the tequila market.

The company also believes that it is particularly well positioned to capitalize on the growth of this segment, due to the already high reputation of AsomBroso tequilas in the ultra Premium tequila category.