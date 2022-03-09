Semiconductors and processing power

New products and services around the world are fueling a boom in semiconductors and high levels of processing power, Atomera Incorporated said.

The company is engaged in the $550 billion-plus business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary materials, processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry.

Its core technology, called Mears Silicon Technology (MST) is a thin film of re-engineered silicon, typically 100 to 300 angstroms (or about 20 to 60 silicon atomic unit cells) thick.

MST can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement for CMOS type transistors, the most widely used type of transistor in the semiconductor industry.

Globally, recent years have seen a remarkable proliferation of consumer and commercial products, especially wireless, automotive, and high-speed devices.

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies have given people new ways to create, store, and share information.

At the same time, the increasing use of electronics in cars, buildings, appliances, and other consumer products is creating a broad landscape of “smart” devices, such as wearable technologies and the Internet of Things.

From Atomera’s point of view, these trends in both consumer and enterprise applications are driving a growing demand for integrated circuits and systems with increased functionality and performance, reduced size, and much lower power consumption as key requirements.

Semiconductors

During 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated trends towards remote work, cloud computing, and mobile devices.

These trends coincided with the launch of 5G cellular networks and 5G-enabled devices, the growing popularity of virtual and augmented reality technologies, and the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, all of which require high levels of processing power.

So these developments largely depend on integrated circuits or microchips, which are sets of electronic circuits on a single chip of semiconductor material, usually silicon.

It is common for a single semiconductor chip to combine many components (processor, communications, memory, custom logic, input/output), resulting in very complex chip designs.

Transistors are the building blocks of integrated circuits, and today’s most complex semiconductor chips contain more than 1 billion transistors, each of which can have features that are much less than 1/1000 the diameter of a human hair.

The most widely used transistors in semiconductor chips today are based on CMOS technology.

Among its many attributes, CMOS allows for a higher density of transistors on a chip and lower power usage than non-CMOS technologies.

