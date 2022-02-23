América Móvil: 5G in 18 cities in Mexico

América Móvil reported that it will operate, through its subsidiary Telcel, its first commercial 5G network in Mexico with a national reach, in 18 cities in Mexico.

With this, the company will serve a population of more than 48 million people.

Previously, in Brazil, during the fourth quarter of 2021, a public tender was held in which América Móvil was granted the use of additional spectrum.

There, the company acquired four national 80MHz blocks and four national 20MHz blocks in the 3.5GHz band, five regional 50MHz blocks in the 2.3GHz band and 10 national 200MHz blocks in the 26GHz band.

This spectrum will be used for 5G, which will strengthen its competitive position and its strategy to remain the strongest integrated network in Brazil.

América Móvil

The Company’s main mobile networks in most of the countries in which it operates use GSM/EDGE, 3G and 4G LTE technologies.

América Móvil has proposed to increase the transmission speed of its data services, for which purpose it has been expanding the coverage of its 3G and 4G LTE networks.

Trending China lowers its steel production

In addition, the company has started to roll out 5G technology in some countries.

The concessions for the use of the radioelectric spectrum are essential for the growth of the company and for the operation and deployment of its networks, including networks with new generation technologies such as 5G LTE to offer better data services and value-added services.

The company acquires most of its concessions for the use of the radio spectrum through public tenders held by the governments of the countries where it operates.

The 5G network will operate in the following cities:

Ciudad Juárez.

Ciudad de México.

Culiacán.

Durango.

Guadalajara.

Hermosillo.

León.

Mazatlán.

Mérida.

Monterrey.

Puebla.

Querétaro.

Saltillo.

San Luis Potosí.

Tijuana.

Toluca.

Torreón.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...