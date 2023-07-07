Newmont, Fresnillo plc and Gatos Silver dominate in silver production in Mexico

Newmont, Fresnillo plc and Gatos Silver dominate silver production in Mexico, according to information from the Mexican Chamber of Mines (Camimex).

Above all, Newmont’s Peñasquito was the mine that produced the most silver in 2022, with 29.66 million ounces, followed by Fresnillo plc’s San Julián, with 14.25 million ounces.

Regarding the classification by company, Fresnillo plc is the most important in silver mining production in Mexico and in the world, participating with 24% of the national total and 6.2% of the world total; it is followed in importance in the country by Newmont, due to the contribution of the Peñasquito mine, then Industrias Peñoles, Grupo México and First Majestic.

The mines that presented increases in their production volumes were: in Zacatecas, Fresnillo of Fresnillo plc added 1 million 623,000 ounces to those produced in 2021, while other mines in this entity added: 756,000 ounces of “La Colorada” of Panamerican Silver; 140,714 ounces of “Tayahua” of Minera Frisco and 100,324 ounces of “San Martin” of Grupo Mexico.

The operations in Chihuahua such as: “Cerro de Los Gatos” of Gatos Silver registered a record figure, by increasing its production 36% to that registered in 2021, “Concheño” of Minera Frisco increased its production by 20.2% with respect to 2021 and “Cusi” of Sierra Metals did the same, but by 8.2%.

Newmont

In Sinaloa, Americas Gold and Silver’s “Cosalá” managed to stabilize its production after the stoppage it had for more than a year in 2019, registering 63,000 ounces.

On the other hand, in Chihuahua, 3.11 million ounces were not produced with respect to 2021, this due to reductions in the production of “San Julián” of Fresnillo plc (15%); “Bolívar” of Sierra Metals (44.6%); “Palmarejo” of Coeur Mining (1.6%); “Santa Bárbara” of Grupo México (3.3%); “San Francisco del Oro” and “Ocampo” of Minera Frisco (8.4% and 35.2%, respectively).

Newmont’s “Peñasquito” in Zacatecas, stopped producing 1.71 million ounces with respect to 2021.

Also located in that state, “Saucito” and the “Piritas Plant” of Fresnillo plc subtracted 500,000 ounces of silver from production, as well as “El Coronel” of Minera Frisco, but with 3,723 ounces.

Meanwhile, Industrias Peñoles’ “Sabinas” had a 14.2 percent reduction.

In Sonora, Argonaut Gold’s “La Colorada” reduced its production 42.5 percent with respect to 2021.

First Majestic Silver’s “Santa Elena” decreased 37.1%, “Noche Buena” and “La Herradura” also decreased 37.5% and 16.2% respectively, while Grupo Mexico’s “La Caridad” decreased 6.3%.