HLED: Mexico and the United States strengthen production chains

Mexico and the United States pledged to jointly strengthen production chains for strategic sectors during the third meeting of the High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED), held in Washington DC.

«Within the framework of the HLED, Mexico and the United States strengthen supply chains in our region, supporting economic development in Central America and southern Mexico, coordinating to expand efforts for workforce development,» said the governments of both nations in a joint statement.

The governments also said they are collaborating by sharing best practices to develop secure, next-generation telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) networks.

«We use the HLED framework to reduce inequality and poverty, boost job creation, catalyze investment in our people, and achieve greater regional prosperity,» they added.

The HLED has continued its work over the past year under the four pillars of: rebuilding together; promoting sustainable economic and social development in Southern Mexico and Central America; securing the tools for future prosperity; and investing in the people of the two countries.

HLED

From the bilateral perspective, the broad and deep agenda of the HLED helps advance mutual economic goals.

«North America faced significant supply chain challenges during the pandemic, and Mexico and the United States responded with new initiatives and policy approaches to bring jobs and investment in essential sectors back to the region,» they said in the statement.

They further stated that they implemented this vision through the HLED by supporting the strengthening and expansion of supply chains in the semiconductor, ICT, medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. We have also driven the efficiency and digitization of trade and travel procedures along our shared border.

Senior U.S. and Mexican government officials met Friday in Washington for the third meeting of the HLED.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro, and Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma chaired the HLED for Mexico.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ambassador Ken Salazar chaired the HLED for the United States.