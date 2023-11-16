Cinépolis: number of movie theater attendees

Cinépolis registered a record in attendees to its movie theaters in 2019, but then came a deep drop in this indicator and then a partial recovery.

Headquartered in Morelia, Michoacán (Mexico), Cinépolis is one of the largest companies dedicated to movie exhibition in the world.

After going from 326.8 million attendees worldwide in 2018 to 364.2 million in 2019, the company had a steep drop to 71 million in 2020, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cinépolis partially recovered in 2021, with 125.7 million attendees, and in 2022, with 220.1 million, according to the company’s own data.

In 2021, according to Moving Image Technologies, the return to a more normalized cinema exhibition environment generated a broader and more diverse slate of film releases compared to the previous year’s lower pandemic-related film releases, more blockbusters from a wider range of distributors, and film studios cutting back to resume or abandon the direct-to-stream model.

In the U.S., domestic box office for 2021 ended at $4.5 billion with significant momentum heading into 2022.

With studios refocusing on exclusive releases, in 2022 the U.S. box office continued to recover, reporting $7.4 billion in sales.

Moving Image Technologies notes that going to the movies remains one of the most affordable forms of out-of-home entertainment, with an estimated average ticket price of $10.53 in the U.S. in 2022.

Movie theaters continue to draw more people than all theme parks and major U.S. sports combined, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

Simultaneously, according to the Motion Picture Association of America, international markets continue to be an increasingly important component of overall box office revenues generated by Hollywood films, accounting for approximately 71% of total worldwide box office revenues in 2022.

The movie exhibition industry continues to develop new platforms and theater concepts to respond to diverse and changing consumer preferences.

In addition to changing the overall style and amenities offered in some movie theaters, concession product offerings have continued to expand beyond traditional popcorn and candy.

Many locations now offer a complete dining and entertainment experience that includes appetizers, entrees, desserts, alcoholic beverages and/or healthier snack options for guests.