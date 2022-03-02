Celanese’s Top 19 Competitors

Celanese, a global specialty chemicals and materials company, ranked 19 of its top competitors in its Engineered Materials segment.

Globally, the company competes with Ajinomoto, Anhui Jinhe Industrial, BASF, Daicel, EI du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, The NutraSweet Company, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Solvay, Suzhou Hope Technology, and Tate & Lyle.

Among its regional competitors are: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Braskem, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Sumitomo Corporation, Teijin Limited and Toray Industries.

In short, Celanese is a leading global producer of high-performance engineering polymers used in a variety of high-value applications, as well as one of the world’s largest producers of acetyl products, which are chemical intermediates for nearly all major industries.

Celanese

The company’s broad product portfolio serves a diverse set of end-use applications including automotive, chemical additives, construction, consumer and industrial adhesives, consumer and medical, energy storage, filtration, food and beverage, paints and coatings, paper and packaging, industrial performance and textiles.

Its global assets and resources are represented by its operations, which include polymerization, compounding, research and development, and customer technology centers in all regions of the world, including Brazil, China, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, South Korea and the United Kingdom and the United States, along with sites associated with its three strategic subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the United States.

In July 2020, the company announced that it was establishing a European Composites Center of Excellence at its Forli, Italy facility, including the planned consolidation of its compounds operations in Kaiserslautern, Germany; Wehr, Germany; and Ferrara Marconi, Italy.

These operations are included in its Materials Engineering segment.

Celanese’s history began in 1918, the year its predecessor company, The American Cellulose & Chemical Manufacturing Company, was incorporated.

The company, which manufactured cellulose acetate, was founded by Swiss brothers Drs. Camille and Henri Dreyfus.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, its operations are located primarily in North America, Europe and Asia and consist of 35 global production facilities and 6 additional strategic affiliated production facilities.

As of December 31, 2021, the company employed 8,529 people worldwide.

