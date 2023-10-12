Caintra: the recognition of Raquel Buenrostro

Mexico‘s Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, informed that she is seeking to replicate the Caintra‘s (Nuevo Leon’s industrial chamber) model of supplier development in other entities of the country.

Buenrostro stated that Caintra is a chamber that is «very structured», in which large companies have functioned as a corporate government that advises small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

As a result, Nuevo León’s SMEs have a longer average lifespan than the national average.

Monterey, the capital of Nuevo León, is Mexico’s most important industrial city.

In an appearance before commissions of the Chamber of Deputies, Buenrostro said that the Ministry of Economy is working on models where economic development has a certain respect for local communities and care for water and the environment.

The Mexican government has given special follow-up to the identification of strategic industries that frame industrial policy and have an impact on the relocation of companies that participate in the value chains of the electrical and electronics industry, semiconductors, automotive industry (electromobility), medical devices and pharmaceutical industry and agribusiness.

These actions seek to attract new industries to Mexico, such as semiconductors and electronic printed circuits, in order to expand local supply opportunities for goods and services, as well as the development of links in the value chains of companies that may or may not have a presence in the country.

From September 2022 to June 2023, the incorporation of domestic suppliers into the global value chains of two motorcycle manufacturers and four television manufacturers registered in the program was promoted.

Among the main results, the following were reported, according to the federal government: the manufacture of 5,646,813 televisions and purchases of inputs from 46 domestic suppliers, as well as the manufacture of 449,832 motorcycles and ATVs, and purchases of inputs from 47 domestic suppliers.