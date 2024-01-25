Berry exports from Mexico grew at a year-on-year rate of 4.8% in 2023, to US$2.653 billion, according to data from Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM).

What are berries? Small, pulpy and often colorful fruits that are usually edible.

Measured in volume, these external sales were 295,600 tons, an increase of 7.2% over 2022.

Berries include blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, cherries and strawberries.

The statistics in this note exclude strawberries.

Berry exports

These fruits are known to be rich in vitamins, antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients, making them a healthy addition to a balanced diet.

In particular, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that Mexico’s blueberry production in 2024 will be 81,000 tons, an 8% increase over 2023, thanks to sufficient access to water and growing export demand.

Also, the USDA predicts that the production growth rate will be slower in 2024 compared to 2023 due to competition from Peru.

Mexican production in 2023 reached about 74,800 tons, an increase of 12% year-over-year due to innovations in production and strong export demand.

Blueberry exports totaled 71,509 tons in 2022, approximately 2% less than in 2021.

Imports totaled 13,715 tons in 2022, down 10% from the previous year.

The United States is Mexico’s main export market for blueberries, with a share of nearly 97 percent.

Consumption

According to Inegi, annual per capita consumption of blueberries is just 70 grams.

The limited consumption of blueberries in Mexico is based on the relatively high price of the product compared to similar fruits, and blueberry prices have increased in recent years.

Consumer preference also plays a role and blueberries are not present in traditional Mexican cuisine.

Blueberries are mainly consumed in jams and jellies, as well as whole and in smoothies.