Alternative drinks grow 11% in the US

U.S. wholesale sales in 2021 for the alternative drinks category were $67 billion, up 11.4% year-on-year, the Beverage Marketing Corporation estimated.

In general, the alternative beverage category combines iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, individual juices and ready-to-drink fruit drinks, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee beverages, energy drinks, sports drinks and still soft drinks (flavored, unflavored and enhanced) with “new age” beverages, including sodas that are considered plain, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

In this market, Monster Beverage Corporation completed its acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC (CANarchy), a craft beer and sparkling water company, on February 17, 2022, for $330 million in cash, subject to adjustments.

The transaction allows the company to enter the spirits sector and brings the Cigar City family of brands (Jai Alai IPA and Florida Man IPA), the Oskar Blues family of brands (Dale’s Pale Ale and Wild Basin Hard Seltzers), the of Deep Ellum brands (Dallas Blonde and Deep Ellum IPA), the Perrin Brewing family of brands (Black Ale), the Squatters family of brands (Hop Rising Double IPA and Juicy IPA), and the Wasatch family of brands (Apricot Hefeweizen) to the Monster Beverage beverage portfolio.

The transaction does not include CANarchy’s independent restaurants.

Alternative drinks

Monster Beverage’s sales and marketing strategy for all of its beverages is to focus efforts on building brand awareness through product sampling and image enhancement programs.

In addition, the company uses its brand vehicles and other promotional vehicles at events where it offers its products to consumers.

We use push-pull methods to enhance shelf display and point-of-sale display space (including racks, coolers, and keg coolers), advertising, in-store promotions, and in-store placement of point-of-purchase materials. sale to encourage consumer demand for its products.

It also supports its brands with award promotions, price promotions, competitions, endorsements from select sports and public figures, endorsements from sports personalities, sampling and sponsorship of select athletes, teams, series, bands and events.

In-store signage, outdoor billboards, social media, concerts, print, radio, and television advertising (directly and through your sponsorships and endorsements), and coupons can also be used to promote your brands.

