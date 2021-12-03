Air Products leads hydrogen sales

Air Products and Chemicals ranks as the world’s largest hydrogen supplier and has built leadership positions in growth markets such as helium and liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment.

The company‘s Industrial Gases regional segments include its participation in the results of various joint ventures accounted for using the equity method, with the largest of these joint ventures operating in China, India, Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Thailand.

The company develops, designs, builds, owns and operates some of the largest industrial gas projects in the world.

These include gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into synthesis gas for the production of high-value energy, fuels and chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals is also developing carbon capture projects and global low-carbon and no-carbon hydrogen projects that will support global transportation and the energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Founded in 1940, the company serves customers around the world with a portfolio of products, services and solutions that include atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment and services related to refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and drinks.

Specifically, in its Industrial Gases business, the company produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide, and synthesis gas; and special gases.

Hydrogen

Generally, atmospheric gases are produced through various processes of air separation, of which cryogenic is the most frequent.

Process gases are produced by methods other than air separation.

For example, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and syngas are produced by reforming methane with natural gas steam and by gasifying liquid and solid hydrocarbons.

Hydrogen is produced by purifying by-product sources obtained from the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Helium is produced as a by-product of gases extracted from underground reservoirs, mainly natural gas, but also CO2 purified before resale.

The Industrial Gases business also develops, builds and operates equipment for the production or processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.