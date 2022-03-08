ABB builds new plant in Italy

ABB, a Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation, headquartered in Zürich, is building a new plant in Italy for its electric mobility division.

This investment is intended to serve as a global center of excellence and production site for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

ABB’s Electrification Business Area capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment totaled $345 million in 2021, compared to $316 million in 2020.

Investments in 2021 were higher than in 2020, as some investments were previously delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most notably, investments in 2021 related to capacity expansion of electric mobility products, including the construction of the new factory in Italy, and to footprint changes, equipment replacement and upgrades.

By geography, in 2021, Europe accounted for 54% of capital expenditures, followed by the Americas (34%) and Asia, the Middle East and Africa (12%).

Likewise, capital expenditures in 2021 remained primarily focused on mature markets, reflecting the geographic spread of its existing production facilities.

In particular, capital expenditures in Europe and North America in 2021 were driven primarily by upgrades and maintenance of existing production facilities, primarily in the United States, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.

New plant

The Electric Mobility Division designs electrification solutions to enable global, accessible, reliable, intelligent and emission-free mobility.

The Division offers its customers a total electric vehicle charging solution, from compact AC wall boxes and DC fast charging stations to on-demand electric bus charging systems.

The Division also provides customers with services such as infrastructure installation and maintenance to meet the requirements of the next generation of smarter mobility.

ABB Ability connected chargers enable fast global service and proactive maintenance

Capital expenditures in Austria included continued investments in the state-of-the-art innovation and training campus, which is planned to become one of its largest research and development centers for new automation technologies.

Meanwhile, its capital investments in emerging markets remained largely concentrated in China and focused on increasing existing production capacity.

In Asia, the company continued its significant investments in China, investing in the new automated and flexible robotics factory and also purchasing a significant previously leased property.

Its main competitors in the electrification business area vary by product group and include Chint, Eaton, Hubbell, Legrand, LS Electric, Panasonic, Rittal, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

