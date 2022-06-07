Xiaomi builds new phone factory in China

Xiaomi Corporation builds a new smartphone factory in Beijing, China, with an annual production capacity of 10 million units.

In 2021, the company’s global smartphone shipments grew 30% year-on-year to a record 190.3 million units.

The new factory will start production next year, according to statements by Lei Jun, general director of Xiaomi, to the TechNode medium.

According to Canalys, in 2021, the company’s smartphone shipments ranked third globally with a record 14.1% market share, and achieved the highest year-over-year shipment growth globally among the top five smartphone vendors.

MIUI Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) reached 508.9 million in December 2021, increasing 28.4% YoY, adding 112.5 million MIUI MAUs globally in 2021.

What is MIUI? A modified Android ROM developed by Xiaomi for its smartphones.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of users connected to IoT devices (not including smartphones, tablets, and laptops) on its AIoT platform totaled 434 million, up 33.6% from the previous year.

Despite global supply shortages of key components, its smartphone business maintained strong growth momentum, highlighted by increases in both shipments and average selling price in 2021.

In 2021, Xiaomi’s smartphone revenue reached 208.9 billion RMB, which represents an advance of 37.2% over the previous year.

In 2021, the company continued to strengthen its channel of operators abroad.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi’s carrier channel market share in Europe increased from 7.9% in 2020 to 16.8% in 2021, and its carrier channel market share in Latin America grew from 4.6% in 2020 to 12.3% in 2021.

Overall, the company shipped more than 25 million smartphones through carrier channels in foreign markets in 2021, an increase of more than 120% year over year.

Thus, its share of the smartphone market through operator channels ranked third in 34 foreign markets.

