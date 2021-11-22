Smartphone sales grow 8% in the world

From October 2020 to September 2021, an estimated 1.4 billion smartphones were shipped globally, representing an 8% year-on-year increase, the company Qualcomm reported.

Above all, this rise was driven by a recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), which negatively affected consumer demand for smartphones.

According to Qualcomm, smartphone shipments in the 2022 calendar are expected to increase around 3% year-over-year, reflecting modest growth in emerging regions.

The company estimates that shipments of 5G smartphones will be between 500 and 550 million in calendar year 2021, more than double compared to the previous year.

Beyond 2022, the company expects modest smartphone growth in emerging regions to continue alongside relatively flat demand in developed regions.

Smart phones

Consumer demand for new experiences, combined with the needs of mobile operators and device manufacturers to provide differentiated features and services, is driving continuous innovation within the smartphone in connectivity, processing, artificial intelligence, multimedia, imaging, audio and more.

As a result, the smartphone remains the go-to device for social media, music and video streaming, photo and video capture, e-commerce, gaming, email, web browsing, and more.

At the same time, 5G technology makes these experiences more intuitive and interactive.

The rapid global spread of Covid-19 and the fear it generated resulted in significant economic uncertainty, a significant decline in business and consumer confidence and global demand in the wireless industry (among others), and a global economic slowdown. , which resulted in a global recession.

Specifically, for most of the 2020 calendar and early 2021 calendar, declining demand for smartphones and other consumer devices sold by Qualcomm customers or licensees resulted in a decline in demand for its integrated circuit products (which incorporated into such devices) and a decrease in the royalties you earn from licensing your intellectual property (which depends on the number of devices sold that use your intellectual property).