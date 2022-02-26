Who is David Peñaloza Alanís?

David Peñaloza Alanís is the current president of the Board of Directors and general director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura (Pinfra).

Before, he worked at Société Générale, GBM and Serfin.

Based on the number of concessions in its portfolio, Pinfra is one of the main concession operating companies in Mexico.

Peñaloza Alanís has a degree in Accounting from Universidad Anáhuac and a Postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Harvard University.

David Peñaloza Alanís is the brother of Adriana Graciela Peñaloza Alanís.

In turn, Adriana Graciela Peñaloza Alanís is a Director of Pinfra.

Previously, she worked in the purchasing, human resources, marketing and international public relations departments of Coordinación Aplicada, a construction company.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master’s degree in Art History from the Universidad Anáhuac.

To date, Pinfra has 22 concessions, made up of 29 road sections, two port terminals, a bridge operation contract and an operation contract for the electronic collection of FONADIN highway electronic tolls.

With data at the end of 2020, highway concessions include the operation of 29 toll highways (25 of which are in full operation, 2 of them in the construction stage and partial operation) and the operation of a bridge.

In addition to the operation of infrastructure concessions, Pinfra participates in the supervision of highway construction, operation and maintenance; and the production of asphalt and other inputs related to road construction.

The main purpose of these activities is to provide services to the company’s concession portfolio, in order to minimize costs and increase its return on investment, with consolidated revenues equivalent to 9,900 million pesos for 2020.

The concessions division represented 81% of the company’s consolidated revenues for 2020.

When separating this 81%, 71.6% is derived from the operation of the highway concessions and the operation of the bridge, while the remaining 9.4% comes from the port concession.

