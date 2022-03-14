Whirlpool’s 4 environmental commitments

Whirlpool Corporation, an American multinational that manufactures and markets home appliances, highlighted four of its environmental commitments.

In 2021, Whirlpool announced a global commitment to achieve a goal of net-zero emissions in its plants and operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030, which will cover more than 30 company-owned manufacturing sites and its large distribution centers around the world. the world.

The company hopes to achieve this goal by generating and consuming renewable energy, including installing wind turbines and solar panels, investing in off-site renewable energy through virtual power purchase agreements, energy efficiency improvements, and taking advantage of the elimination of carbon to offset emissions that cannot be avoided.

It is also committed to a 20% reduction in emissions linked to the use of its products (Scope 3, Category 11) worldwide by 2030, compared to 2016 levels.

This target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and is based on the company’s previous emission reductions across all scopes since 2005.

As a third commitment, Whirlpool is working to design products that make them more energy and water efficient, and is investing in innovations that automate water levels, default to cold water settings, and aid dosing. of detergents to further reduce their environmental impact and save consumers time and money.

Finally, the company is taking steps to reduce waste material at all manufacturing facilities globally and is helping to prevent food waste through educational campaigns.

In April 2021, the company issued an inaugural Sustainability Bond to further advance its global sustainability strategy by focusing on actions to generate positive environmental and social impacts.

Because it considers consumer preferences and cultural influences, and differences in infrastructure and resource availability (such as water and energy) around the world, its focus and impact vary by region.

In developed countries like the United States and Europe, their journey to provide efficient appliances has been one of continuous success for decades by offering innovation without sacrificing performance.

On the other hand, especially in developing countries, Whirlpool has focused on the introduction of unique products, such as the semi-automatic twin-tub washing machine in India. The low-cost unit allows customers to wash more clothes with greater efficiency and significant time savings.

