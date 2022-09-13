Walmart de México builds distribution centers in Tlaxcala and El Bajío

Walmart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) announced that it is building two distribution centers, one in the state of Tlaxcala and the other in El Bajío region.

The company stated that it continues to invest in its logistics network to evolve its competitive advantage.

In June 2022, the Villahermosa perishables distribution center began operations. This new center brings Walmex’s customers closer by serving seven states and nearly 230 stores.

Specifically, the center has the capacity to move more than 1 million boxes per month and will handle more than 10% of the perishable volume.

In addition, the company continues with the construction of the Tlaxcala and Bajío distribution centers. These two projects are very special for Walmex and will begin operations in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

There, it is investing in state-of-the-art technology to increase productivity and efficiency.

For the construction of the new omnichannel distribution center in Tlaxcala, the company is making an investment of 3 billion pesos, of which 20% will be allocated to technology and innovation. The new distribution center will create more than 1,200 direct jobs and 700 indirect jobs.

This center will connect directly with the omnichannel value proposition to supply 240 stores located in Mexico City, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

Walmart de México

In 2021, Walmex opened a new distribution center in Mexicali. The new cedis Santo Niño, began operations last December and, together with the start of construction of a new omnichannel distribution center in Tlaxcala, the logistics investments accounted for 17% of the company’s investment in 2021.

Overall, the company is strengthening its logistics capabilities to reach customers faster and increase productivity and efficiency.

In 2021, with the operation of the Santo Niño distribution center in Mexicali, the company strengthened its supply chain operations in the northern region.

The new distribution center has the capacity to process more than 5 million cases per month and will supply 50 Walmart and Bodega stores.

With this new distribution center, Walmex expanded its capacity to serve customers in an omnichannel manner by 17%.