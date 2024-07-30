Volvo Group: manufacturing plants in 18 countries

Sweden’s Volvo Group operates manufacturing and assembly plants in 18 countries on five continents. In 2023, its net sales were SEK 552,764 million, an increase of 16.7% year-on-year.Where are your most important manufacturing operations located? Sweden, the United States, Brazil, India, France and China.

Volvo Group

These are some of its products:

Trucks.

Light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

Buses.

Construction equipment, such as excavators, loaders and articulated trucks.

Marine and industrial engines.

The company has around 60 factories worldwide. In addition, the Volvo Group has logistics, research and development, and distribution centers. In total, Volvo Group facilities are in more than 500 different locations.Approximately 12,000 suppliers support Volvo Group’s series production. Its supply network includes more than 50,000 supplier locations worldwide.

Components

Important supply chains related to sustainability impacts include materials such as steel, aluminum and polymers, and components such as batteries and electronic devices.Manufacturing operations also rely on assembly partners and suppliers who sub-assemble parts and systems. Volvo Group offers many products and services in almost 190 markets. It sells trucks, buses, machinery, trailers, superstructures and used vehicles. It also sells spare parts, offers maintenance, repairs, extended coverage, connectivity solutions and other aftermarket products. In addition, it provides financial services such as leasing, installment loans and operating leases.

Main Brands

Volvo Group’s main brands are Volvo, Volvo Penta, Rokbak, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, Mack and Arquus. It also works together with other companies such as SDLG, Milence, Eicher, Dongfeng and cellcentric.With an impressive network of plants and a diversified offering of products and services, Volvo Group not only leads in the production of commercial vehicles and heavy machinery, but is also at the forefront of sustainability and advanced technology.