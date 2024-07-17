Nike’s main footwear factories: where are they?

Nike’s main footwear factories are in Vietnam, Indonesia and China. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, United States, this company is one of the world’s leading sports footwear, apparel and equipment manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, factories in Vietnam, Indonesia and China produced about 50 percent, 27 percent and 18 percent of NIKE brand footwear, respectively.

Nike’s main footwear factories

In addition, four contract manufacturers made more than 10% of production each. Together, these four manufacturers accounted for approximately 58% of NIKE’s total footwear production.Nike was founded in 1964 by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman under the name Blue Ribbon Sports, and changed its name to Nike in 1971.Nearly all of NIKE’s footwear and apparel products are manufactured outside the United States by independent manufacturers, many of which operate multiple factories.In addition, the company purchases materials from «Tier 2» suppliers, who provide the primary inputs for its goods.As of May 31, 2023, the company had 146 strategic suppliers in this tier.

Production

Also through May 31, 2023, NIKE’s outsourced manufacturers had 123 footwear factories in 11 countries. In fiscal 2023, 15 contract manufacturers produced the brand’s finished footwear. Many of them operate multiple factories. The largest factory accounted for about 9% of all NIKE production at the time.

Inputs and raw materials

NIKE’s contract manufacturers purchase raw materials to make footwear, apparel and equipment. According to the company itself, most of these materials are purchased in the countries where the products are manufactured.The main materials for footwear are natural and synthetic rubber, plastics, foam, natural and synthetic leather, nylon, polyester and textile fibers. Polyurethane films are also used for NIKE Air-Sole cushioning components.In fiscal 2023, Air Manufacturing Innovation, a subsidiary of the Company, and other manufacturers in China and Vietnam provided the Air-Sole cushioning components used in footwear.