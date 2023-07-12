The Synthetic Rubber business: Grupo KUO’s 6 plants

Grupo KUO‘s Synthetic Rubber business has six plants with proprietary technologies; two located in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico; one in Santander and one in Alava, Spain, and two plants in Panjin and Nanjing, China.

Dynasol, a subsidiary of Grupo KUO and Repsol, is the most important producer of synthetic rubber in Mexico and is among the top 10 worldwide, compared to similar producers (peers).

Dynasol is also the world’s fourth largest producer of SBC’s (styrene/butadiene copolymer) and one of the world leaders in the asphalt modification market for road pavements.

The products of the Synthetic Rubber business are used in the manufacture of a wide variety of applications such as: asphalt modifiers (highways and membranes), adhesives, sealants, lubricants, various rubber products, footwear, tires and chewing gum base, among others.

These products are sold in the domestic and international markets, with exports to around 70 countries.

Grupo KUO has partnerships in the rubber solution segment (Dynasol) with Repsol Química, S.A. (Spain) in a 50 percent stake.

In addition, the company reached agreements to form two joint ventures and increase its presence in China.

Synthetic Rubber

At the end of 2022, Grupo KUO operated in three sectors through six businesses: Dynasol (Synthetic Rubber), Polymers, Herdez Del Fuerte (Branded Foods), Pork, Spare Parts and Transmissions.

The company achieved sales of 63.964 billion pesos and has more than 24,700 employees.

The research and development efforts of the synthetic rubber business are focused on the production of specialty products.

In the case of solution rubber, hydrogenated products are aimed at high-value segments.

Emulsion synthetic rubber is used for sealants, chewing gum, brakes and high-performance tires, which replace the sale of generic products with specialty products that improve business margins.

KUO Group purchases the main raw materials such as butadiene and acrylonitrile on a mostly imported basis.

The market for these raw materials is a global and commodity market and there is generally an adequate source of supply.

Some important suppliers are Repsol Química S.A., Repsol Polymers, Shell Chemical LP, TPC Group LLC, Braskem, Ineos, Resirene, Sabic Petrochemicals, Bondalti Chemicals, Borsodchem.