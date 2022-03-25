Victoria’s Secret: Growing Digital Channel

Victoria’s Secret, an American lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer, earned 31% of its revenue in 2021 through the digital channel, a portion that represents 2,114 million dollars.

The channel includes sales derived from their websites and mobile applications.

For this company, which puts on an annual fashion show featuring supermodels called Angels, investing in its digital channel remains a key priority.

Victoria’s Secret believes that its global brands and scaled retail footprint in North America is a unique platform to grow its digital business.

From the company’s perspective, omnichannel initiatives, including online shopping and in-store pickup, and an increased focus on mobile and app interactions will continue to bring flexibility and convenience to its customers.

At the same time, Victoria’s Secret believes its shopping and service initiatives will continue to modernize the customer’s digital shopping experience through features such as digital sales guides, virtual try-on, digital appointments, improved checkout performance and alternative payment options.

In addition, the company is increasing the personalization of its digital platforms through the site experience and marketing designed for its client.

Ongoing digital investments are designed to create a seamless shopping experience between online and offline and reinforce its leadership in the digital channel.

In addition, the company is expanding its digital business distribution capabilities to support its growth and omnichannel offerings.

These strategies aim to increase your digital channel mix and drive margin buildup.

Its digital presence, including social networks, its websites and its mobile applications, allow the company to better understand its customers and communicate with them anytime and anywhere.

Digital customers engage in more transactions relative to non-digital customers.

Within digital, Victoria’s Secret has taken a mobile-first approach to help drive sales.

The company has taken steps to modernize the digital platform, including the use of Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbots and geo-targeted digital marketing.

