VICT container terminal buys 6 stacking cranes

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) in Australia has ordered six new Kalmar Automatic Stacking Cranes (ASCs) which, upon delivery in the second quarter of 2023, will increase the total number of ASCs to 26.

VICT is operated by International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a global port management company based in Manila, Philippines.

In November, VICT took delivery of six automated container ships (ACCs) from Kalmar and expanded its ACC fleet to 17 units.

VICT already demonstrated its competence and willingness to adapt to the global trend of increasing ship sizes during the arrival of Soroe Maersk in the port of Melbourne in April. The 9,460 TEU container ship set a new record for the longest vessel to dock in Melbourne.

VICT also completed the automation upgrade for its terminal operating system, Navis N4, which included AutoShuttle dispatch and scheduler enhancements, improved user experience, increased system robustness and uptime, and reduced response time for trucks with multiple transactions.

ICTSI’s capital expenditure budget for 2022 is approximately $330 million. This will be used to pay initial concession extension fees for MICTSL, expansion at MICT, MGT, VICT and CMSA.

Container

On August 3, 2021, the Port of Melbourne Corporation (POMC) committed to carrying out berth expansion works by adding 71 meters to the existing quay, along with a designated area of ​​rigid support behind the expanded quay which, together, will add 6,821 square meters to the original leased area.

POMC expansion work began in March 2022 and is expected to be completed in July 2023.

On September 15, 2021, VICT received approval from POMC to begin development of the first of two sub-phases of the Phase 3 expansion plan (Phase 3A).

Phase 3A includes the addition of two super post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes with a reach of 22 containers (about 50 meters), six ACC, six ASC, and the construction of three courtyards (with 325 floor spaces).

For now, Phase 3A development is ongoing, and upon completion in the last quarter of 2023, the Phase 3A expansion will increase annual capacity to an estimated 1.25 million TEUs.

Then, Phase 3B of the expansion plan comprises the construction of two additional yard modules and the acquisition of an additional super-post-panamax ship-to-shore crane, four ASCs and 3 ACCs.

Depending on market conditions, Phase 3B development may begin in late 2023 and be completed in 2025, and will increase the terminal’s annual capacity to 1.5 million TEUs.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...