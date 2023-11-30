Vehicles with integrated cellular connectivity

Qualcomm highlighted that, according to analysts’ data, it is projected that 71% of new vehicles produced in 2030 will have integrated cellular connectivity.

Furthermore, by then, 71% of those vehicles will have 5G connectivity.

By comparison, it is estimated that 63% of vehicles produced in 2023 will have integrated cellular connectivity, and 5G connectivity will begin to increase.The source? TechInsights, October 2023.

Qualcomm expounded that the digitization of the automotive cabin continues to transform the in-vehicle experience, enabling greater personalization of content and settings for both drivers and passengers as automakers respond to consumers’ growing interest in bringing their digital lifestyles into the vehicle.

Car-to-cloud platforms are helping automakers improve cost efficiency, create new service opportunities throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle with wireless update capabilities and valuable in-vehicle and usage analytics.

Cellular connectivity

So Qualcomm concludes that this is driving the development of a new architecture for the software-defined vehicle.

In addition, high-performance, low-power mobile computing technologies are being used to enhance vehicles with advanced driver assistance and automated driving features that we expect to scale across all levels of vehicles and continue progress toward higher levels of autonomy, safety and convenience.

Analysts estimate that 31% of new light vehicles sold globally in 2026 will have Level 2 autonomy (i.e., partial driving automation) or higher, compared to an estimated 15% of new light vehicles sold globally in 2023.

As a result, embedded cellular connectivity will become more present in people’s lives as the next few years progress.

The wireless communications industry is characterized by rapid technological change, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions and, with the use of 5G, expansion into industries and applications beyond cell phones such as automotive and IoT, requiring a continuous effort to improve existing products and technologies and develop new products and technologies.