Automotive industry scales use of cellular connectivity

The automotive industry continues to adopt advanced technologies for cellular connectivity and computing from mobile devices, according to the company Qualcomm.

Based on analyst data, more than 70% of new vehicles sold in 2027 are projected to have built-in cellular connectivity, compared to 55% in 2020 (Strategy Analytics, October 2021), which includes growth in 5G connectivity. .

Overall, the digitization of the automotive cabin continues to transform the in-vehicle experience, enabling further customization of content and settings for both drivers and passengers as automakers respond to growing interest from drivers. consumers for bringing their digital lifestyles to the vehicle.

Cellular connectivity

Already car-to-cloud platform solutions are helping automakers improve profitability, create new service opportunities throughout the lifecycle of a vehicle with over-the-counter (OTA) capabilities, and receive valuable vehicle analytics. and use.

Today, the high-performance, low-power computing technologies of mobile devices are being used to enhance the features of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and will continue to move towards supporting higher levels of automation. and security.

Profile

Qualcomm is a world leader in the development and commercialization of critical technologies for the wireless industry.

Its technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, and sold in industries and applications beyond mobile phones, including automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT) (including networking industries and applications). consumption, industrial and edge), among others.

In addition, the company’s inventions have helped fuel the growth of smartphones, which have connected billions of people.

In particular, Qualcomm is a leader in 3G (3rd generation), 4G (4th generation) and 5G (5th generation) wireless technologies.

More than anything else, the company derives revenue from the sales of integrated circuit products, including our Snapdragon family of highly integrated systems-based solutions, and from the licensing of its intellectual property, including patents and other rights.