UPS transforms its fleet with Tesla and Arrival

UPS, the world’s leading package delivery company, is transforming its fleet, including Tesla semis and Arrival vehicles.

The company determines that there are no scalable solutions for aircraft or heavy vehicles at this time to achieve a science-based target for 2030 or 2035. The main decarbonization path for the aviation sector is SAF, and more innovation is needed.

To achieve its goal of 30% SAF by 2035, UPS is collaborating with the airline industry and non-governmental organizations to assess the availability and commercial viability of SAF.

In 2020, jet fuel accounted for 61% of its total Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions.

Today, the company has one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. Take a disciplined approach to reducing emissions.

When appropriate, the company makes capital investments in newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

UPS recently announced the purchase of 19 new freighter aircraft, which will make its fleet more efficient and reliable.

In addition, the company is looking for opportunities to retrofit older aircraft to further increase efficiency with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

UPS

Also, the company’s fleet of more than 13,300 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles includes fully electric, electric hybrid, hydraulic hybrid, ethanol, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane.

The company continues to expand this specialized fleet, placing an order for 125 fully electric Tesla semi trucks and announcing a purchase commitment for up to 10,000 electric vehicles from Arrival, expected to be delivered from 2022.

In conjunction with these commitments, and as part of UPS’s ongoing efforts to build an integrated fleet of electric vehicles, its venture capital division, UPS Ventures, is evaluating investments to enable the company to collaborate and support the development of EV technologies.

UPS’s ESG goals include a plan to become carbon neutral in all of our global operations, including its airline, by 2050.

In 2021, the company announced its new ESG strategy, which sets out a commitment to become carbon neutral across all of our global operations by 2050, including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

In 2021, the company delivered an average of 25.2 million packages per day, totaling 6.4 billion packages for the year. Total revenue in 2021 was $97.3 billion.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...