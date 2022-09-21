U.S. recreational boat sales total US$15.4 billion

Recreational boat sales in the United States totaled $15.4 billion in 2021, Malibu Boats said.

Of the recreational boat categories defined and monitored by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), Malibu Boats serves the three major categories of outboard, sterndrive and high-performance sportboats.

This represents an addressable market of nearly $13.1 billion in retail sales.

The following table illustrates the addressable market size in units and retail sales for calendar year 2021:

Recreational Boat

Malibu Boats is a leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of recreational powerboats, including high-performance sportboats and sterndrive and outboard boats under eight brands -Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt.

The company also ranks first in the U.S. in the high-performance sportboat category with its Malibu and Axis brands and first in the U.S. in the 24′-29′ segment of the sterndrive category with its Cobalt brand.

Malibu Boats is also among the leaders in the fiberglass outboard fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Maverick Boat Group brands.

Its portfolio of premium branded products is used for a wide range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing.

Sector-wide retail boat registrations continue to recover from the years following the global financial crisis.

Market

According to Statistical Surveys, U.S. registration volumes for high-performance sportboats, fiberglass sterndrives, and fiberglass outboards increased at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% between 2011 and 2021, for all 50 reporting states.

Within the recreational boat categories, the high-performance sportboat category, which Malibu Boats primarily serves with its Malibu and Axis brands, produced a double-digit compound annual growth rate between 2011 and 2021.

Outboard and stern-drive fiberglass boats have seen their combined market grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4% between 2011 and 2021.