BRP stops producing outboard motors

BRP reported Tuesday that it stopped manufacturing outboard motors and reached an agreement with market leader Mercury Marine to support the ship packages.

The company said it will focus on growing its boat brands with new technologies and innovative marine products.

“We are going to suspend the production of Evinrude E-TEC and E-TEC G2 outboards. Our Sturtevant, WI facility will be reused for new projects to pursue our plan to provide consumers with an unmatched experience on the water,” the company said in a statement.

BRP is a world leader in the world of motor vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, with over 75 years of operations.

BRP’s product portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo jet skis, Can-Am off-road and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

The company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the driving experience.

With annual sales of C $ 6.1 billion in more than 120 countries, its global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 people.

BRP and the pandemic

This Canadian company plans to upgrade the ship production facilities to reorganize the manufacturing sites and apply the modularity model used elsewhere.

This movement is designed to improve productivity and efficiency and to allow you to respond even more quickly to demand.

“Our outboard motor business has been greatly affected by COVID-19, forcing us to suspend production of our outboard motors immediately. This business segment had already faced some challenges and the impact of the current context has forced our hands, ”said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO.

