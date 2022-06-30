U.S. drivers: drug and alcohol recalls

New regulations for drivers in the United States with commercial driver’s licenses led to 81,000 drivers being removed from the trucking industry in 2020 and 2021.

There, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has established a drug and alcohol clearinghouse for commercial driver’s licenses, which is a database of drivers who have committed violations, including failed or refused drug and alcohol tests.

Beginning January 2020, all carriers are required to run queries on the clearinghouse for all prospective drivers and annually for all currently employed drivers.

Also all test violations must be reported to the clearinghouse.

Beginning January 2020, all motor carriers must conduct random drug testing at a rate of at least 50% of the average number of driver positions.

Previously, the rate was at least 25 percent.

In particular, Marten Transport has tested at a rate above 50 percent, even when the requirement was at least 25 percent, and tested at 55 percent in 2020 and 2021.

The impact of the clearinghouse has been significant, with a total of approximately 81,000 drivers removed from the trucking industry over the past two years.

In September 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed mandatory guidelines for federal workplace drug testing programs that use hair follicles, which is more stringent testing than current requirements. FMCSA has not yet issued the proposed regulations.

Also, companies in the industry are subject to various environmental laws and regulations dealing with the handling of hazardous materials, fuel storage tanks, air emissions from their facilities, engine idling, and stormwater runoff and retention.

These regulations did not have a significant impact on Marten Transport’s operations or financial results in 2019 to 2021

Marten Transport has grown from a long-haul refrigerated carrier to a multi-faceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry van transportation capabilities through its five distinct business platforms – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Intermediate and Mexico MRTN.

The company is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in the transportation and distribution of food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

In 2021, Marten Transport generated $973.6 million in operating revenue. Approximately 58% of its freight and dedication revenue in 2021 resulted from transporting temperature-sensitive products and 42% from transporting dry freight.

It operates throughout the United States and parts of Canada and Mexico, and virtually all of its revenues are generated in the United States.

Companies face a shortage of drivers in the United States, as well as in Mexico and Canada, who meet high standards.

