Tyson grows in exports and internationalization

The American company Tyson reported that it managed to grow both in its exports from the United States and in its internationalization in the fiscal year of 2021, which ended on October 2.

In fiscal 2021, the company sold products to customers in approximately 140 countries.

The main sales markets include Australia, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, the Middle East, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Exports

Indeed, Tyson’s sales to customers in foreign countries for fiscal year 2021 totaled $ 7 billion, of which $ 4.9 billion was related to export sales from the United States.

As a point of comparison, its sales to foreign countries were $ 5.4 billion in fiscal 2019 and totaled $ 6 billion in fiscal 2020.

Tyson’s financial results

With ups and downs, its exports from the United States totaled $ 4.1 billion in fiscal 2019 and totaled $ 4 billion in fiscal 2020.

Internationalization

Additionally, Tyson had approximately $ 1.36 billion of long-lived assets in overseas locations, primarily Brazil, China, the European Union, New Zealand and Thailand, at the end of fiscal 2021.

The corresponding figures for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 were $ 1.107 million and $ 1.287 million, respectively.

The company has the following operations abroad:

Cobb-Vantress, a chicken farming livestock subsidiary, has business interests in Argentina , Brazil , China, Colombia , the Dominican Republic , India , the Netherlands , New Zealand , Peru , the Philippines , Spain , Turkey and the United Kingdom.

, , China, , the , , the , , , the , , and the United Kingdom. Tyson Asia-Pacific, consists of vertically integrated chicken production operations in Thailand, multi-protein additional processing operations in Malaysia, a beef production operation in Australia, and joint venture interests in two unconsolidated poultry businesses in Malaysia.

Tyson China-Korea, with locations in China and South Korea, consists of vertically integrated chicken production operations, multi-protein additional processing operations and a joint venture interest in an unconsolidated chicken processing business. Tyson China also sells imported beef, pork, and prepared food products from Tyson production facilities in the United States and other global operations.

Tyson Europe, sells chicken products throughout the UK and Europe produced from its other global operations and co-packer agreements, and has an additional chicken processing operation in the Netherlands.

processing operation in the Netherlands. Vibra Agroindustrial S.A., a joint venture in Brazil in which it has a minority interest, is a vertically integrated chicken processing business.

Godrej Tyson Foods, a joint venture in India in which it has a minority interest, is primarily a chicken processing business.

Tyson Mexico Trading Company, a Mexican subsidiary, sells chicken products primarily from its US operations and co-packer agreements.