TUA at airports: 53% of GAP income

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reported that 50.0 and 52.5% of the sum of total revenues for the years 2020 and 2021, respectively, come mainly from the TUA that passengers pay when using airport facilities.

The TUA is collected by the airlines to be subsequently delivered to the airports, and which are covered by the airlines through guarantees issued in favor of the airports.

Without considering the TUA income that the airlines collect on behalf of the GAP, no customer represents more than 10% of the total income of this company.

Airports

As a result, the TUA is automatically included in the cost of the airline ticket for the passenger and GAP issues invoices to each airline for these charges.

GAP and the airlines with whom it establishes the agreements have the right to terminate the contractual relationship regarding the collection of the TUA by means of a notice to the other party.

Trending China lowers its steel production

In the event that GAP or one of the airlines decides to stop collecting the TUA on behalf of GAP, it will be necessary to implement a system of direct collection of TUA from departing passengers.

The operation of GAP’s airports, as well as most airports, has a strong dependence on services provided by third parties, such as air traffic control authorities, airlines and ground transportation providers.

GAP also relies on the government or government entities to provide services such as electricity supply, aircraft fuel supply, air traffic control, and immigration and customs services to international passengers.

In addition, the stoppage of ground transportation such as taxis and the bus service of one or more of GAP’s airports could also affect the operations of the company’s airports.

GAP operates 12 airports in Mexico, serving two major metropolitan areas (Guadalajara and Tijuana), various tourist destinations (Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo) and a number of medium-sized cities (Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis).

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...