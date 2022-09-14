Traxión increases its 3PL warehouse area by 42.8%

Traxión operated more than 606,836 square meters of 3PL warehouse as of June 2022, which represents an increase of 42.8% compared to the first quarter of 2020, its first reported data on this indicator.

In this segment, the company provides logistics solutions along the entire supply chain through digital platforms and technological applications.

Among the services it offers are: 4PL integrated logistics solutions, 3PL warehouse management, last mile services, parcel and courier services, and freight brokerage, among others.

Also at the end of the second quarter of 2022, Traxión operated a last-mile fleet of 809 units, a growth of 8% over the figure for the first quarter of 2021.

Traxión

Within this segment, the company has three brands: TRAXIÓN Logistcs, TRAXPORTA and Redpack.

Traxión began to report this business segment separately as of the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the relevance that this type of services acquired in its business.

4PL

On March 17, 2022, the company signed an agreement to acquire Medistik, a 4PL services company that provides logistics solutions for drugs and medical accessories through an asset-light approach.

Medistik has more than 36,000 square meters of highly specialized logistics warehousing in six warehouses (four in the State of Mexico, one in Monterrey, and one in Guadalajara) and 10 cross-dock facilities in key locations, employs 431 employees, and makes more than 190,000 deliveries per year for more than 50 AAA customers, with an efficiency of 99.9 percent.

The agreed price of the transaction amounts to Ps. 1.567 billion in cash.

For the approval of the purchase, on May 3, 2022, Grupo Traxión; Logística y Transporte para la Industria de la Salud (Medistik); Isla Coral; MD Transporte y Logística (MDTL), and Banco Invex, acting solely and exclusively in its capacity as trustee in the administration and investment trust agreement number F/1035 (Fideicomiso F/1035) notified the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (Cofece) of their intention to enter into a concentration.

Traxión is a leading company in the trucking, mobility and logistics industry in Mexico, offering a broad portfolio of integrated solutions in logistics and technology, freight mobility and people mobility services.