AstraZeneca’s top 12 cancer drugs

AstraZeneca detailed the sales of its main cancer drugs in 2021, when they totaled 13,048 million dollars.

It is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, England.

Overall, it has a portfolio of products for major diseases in areas including oncology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience, respiratory, and inflammation.

The company has been involved in the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Its main oncology drugs are: Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Koselugo, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Casodex and Arimidex.

Cancer drugs

In September 2021, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. and Wyeth LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against AstraZeneca regarding Tagrisso.

On the case, a claims construction hearing is scheduled for January 2023 and a trial for May 2024.

Meanwhile, in Russia, in October 2021, AstraZeneca filed a lawsuit in the Moscow Region Arbitration Court against Axelpharm, LLC to prevent it from obtaining authorization to market a generic version of Tagrisso before the expiration of AstraZeneca’s patents. that cover Tagrisso.

The lawsuit also names the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation as a third party. In February 2022, the court dismissed the lawsuit, but has not yet issued its reasoned decision.

Once the court issues its reasoned decision, AstraZeneca will review the decision and consider next steps.

The company was formed when the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and specialty chemical businesses of Imperial Chemical Industries PLC were spun off in 1993.

In 1999, the company sold the specialty chemicals business. Also in 1999, it merged with Sweden‘s Astra.

Then, in 2000, it spun off the agrochemicals business and merged it with Novartis’s similar business to form a new company called Syngenta AG.

In 2007, the Group acquired MedImmune, a US-based vaccine and biologics company.

In 2021, the Group acquired Alexion, a US-based rare disease business.

