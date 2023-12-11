Toy industry: concentration and dependence

In recent years, the toy industry has experienced substantial consolidation among both toy companies and toy retailers, indicates SRM Entertainment, Inc.

The two largest U.S. toy companies, Mattel and Hasbro, collectively hold a dominant share of the domestic non-video toy market.

In addition, hundreds of smaller companies compete in the design and development of new toys, the acquisition of character and product licenses, and the enhancement and expansion of previously introduced products and product lines.

Consequently, SRM Entertainment believes that the ongoing consolidation of toy companies provides it with greater opportunities for growth, due to retailers’ desire not to be completely dependent on a few dominant toy companies.

Also, the concentration of retailers allows this company to ship products, manage account relationships and track point-of-sale information more effectively and efficiently.

SRM Entertainment is a trusted designer and developer of toys and souvenirs, selling in the world’s largest theme parks and entertainment venues.

Toy Industry

Fortune Business Insights estimates annual global toy market sales to reach $230.6 billion in 2028, up from $106 billion in global toy market sales in 2020.

The SRM Entertainment business is based on the principle that almost everyone is a fan of something and the evolution of pop culture is creating greater opportunities for fan loyalty.

What else does the company say about this? It believes that whimsical, fun and unique products allow fans to express their affinity for their favorite «something,» whether it’s a movie, TV show, favorite celebrity or favorite restaurant.

The company infuses its distinctive designs and aesthetic sensibility into a wide variety of product categories, including figurines, plush, accessories, apparel and home goods.

With its unique style, pop culture expertise, broad product distribution and highly affordable pricing, SRM Entertainment has developed a passionate following for its products that has fueled the company’s growth.