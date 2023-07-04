Pet supplies: cages, habitats, toys, food and chews

The U.S. pet supplies market is highly fragmented, with more than 2,500 manufacturers, ranging from single-category or limited-range companies to approximately two dozen companies with a strong presence in several categories, according to Packaged Facts.

Most of these smaller companies do not have a captive sales and logistics network and rely on independent distributors to supply their products to regional pet specialty chains and independent retailers.

In general, the pet sector includes food, supplies, veterinary care and non-medical services, and live animals.

Packaged Facts estimated that in 2022, annual retail sales for the pet food, pet treats and chews, supplies, veterinary and non-medical services, and live animals sector totaled approximately $131 billion.

Going forward, Central Garden & Pet Company expects the industry to continue to grow from that base.

This company operates primarily in the pet supplies segment, as well as in the live fish and small animal categories.

Based on Packaged Facts estimates for 2022, Central Garden & Pet Company estimates that annual retail sales for the pet supplies, live animal and treats and chews markets in the categories in which it participates will be approximately $30 billion.

Pet Supplies

Central Garden & Pet Company’s pet supplies segment includes products for dogs and cats, such as edible bones, premium edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, toys, pet beds, pet containment, grooming supplies and other accessories; products for birds, small animals and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, food and chews, among others.

In the United States, the pet food and supplies industry’s retail channel is comprised of a wide range of retailers, from national chains such as Petco and PetSmart to approximately 14,000 independent pet specialty stores, in addition to mass merchandisers, online and other retailers.

Over the past decade, independent pet stores have suffered not only from increasing competition from the Internet, but also from FMCG retailers, which have expanded their offerings with private label products and services.